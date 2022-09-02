Boil water advisory issued for Mt. Pleasant

Mt. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – A boil water advisory was issued for Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, Sept. 1.

“A water sample was taken on Sept. 1, showed levels of 1.99 turbidity units. This was above the standard of 1.0 turbidity unit,” the city said, adding there is an increased chance water may contain disease-causing organisms.

Out of an abundance of caution and awareness of the situation, residents are advised to not drink the water.

The city listed these advisements:

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a boil and let it boil for one minute.

Let it cool before using.

Use bottled water instead.

Prepared or boiled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, preparing food.

The advisory also impacts Central Michigan University students. The university said it is providing bottled water to on-campus residents. The bottled water will be available in resident hall lobby areas.

Anyone with compromised immune systems, elderly or infants are at an increased risk and should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

The CDC offers additional advice including:

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option . If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible

For additional guidance on ways to decrease the risk of infection by microbes call the EPA’s safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.