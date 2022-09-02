Christian anti-abortion group holds rally in Flint

A group of Christians against abortion gathered in Flint to offer help to any mothers considering the procedure.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A group of Christians against abortion gathered in Flint to offer help to any mothers considering the procedure.

Cal Castrow said ONElife for Life can connect pregnant women considering an abortion to resources like free medical care, services and support.

In cases of sexual assault or incest, the group said the suspect should face the consequences.

“We should punish the criminal,” Castrow said. “We should not punish the victim, the mom. We should not punish the baby. That child is an innocent human being and it should not be dehumanized and murdered for the crime of its father. And there’s help and hope and healing for those tough situations.”

