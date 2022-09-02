Flint Police searching for missing 16-year-old

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Traieonna Earl was last seen on Aug. 24 at 2:49 a.m. in the 100 block of Wood Street in Flint.

Traieonna is described as 6′1″, 178 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, Flint Police said. She wears glasses and a nose ring on her left nostril.

Police said she may be in the 6000 block of Vanderbilt or 1100 block of Oleander Street in Mt. Morris Township.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Frye at 810-237-6821 or call 911.

