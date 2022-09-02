Friends build memorial for 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw

Days after her body was discovered in an abandoned lot, friends of 10-year-old Na’mylah Turner Moore have created a monument in her memory.
By James Felton and Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
“I really miss her,” said Sky-larr Watkins, who said Na’mylah was her best friend.

Na’mylah was found Tuesday morning near 12th and Annesley, not far from her home in Saginaw. She had been reported missing hours earlier.

Prosecutors have charged 14-year-old Jameion Peterson with her murder.

They say she was Na’mylah’s stepbrother, and he’s being charged as an adult.

Sky-larr’s uncle, Bradley Hodges, is trying to help his niece through the grieving process. As you can imagine, Hodges said the sudden death of a girl who could light up a room is extremely difficult.

“She was just full of life,” Hodges said. “Smiling, full of life. Just full of joy, just sparkles in her eyes, just happy as can be.”

Hodges started the memorial where Na’mylah was found. It’s been growing one balloon and teddy bear at a time.

“I set the cross in the back,” Hodges said. “We’re trying to get people to come out here and bring anything that you can, a stuffed animal, a balloon, a pinwheel, just anything that you can bring to just shine some light on this situation and just show the family love.”

Sky-larr said she’s still trying to come to terms with her loss, and she knows what she’d say if she could see Na’mylah again.

“I really missed you,” Sky-larr said.

Jameion Peterson is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 14.

Days after her body was discovered in an abandoned lot, friends of 10-year-old Na'mylah Turner...
