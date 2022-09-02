Minor injuries reported after car crashes into Isabella Co. home

CHIPPEWA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A vehicle crashed into a home in Isabella County and state police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The crash happened on S. Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Chippewa Township on Thursday, Sept. 1, Michigan State Police said.

The vehicle was traveling north on S. Shepherd Road, left the road, and struck a house on the east side of the road, MSP reports.

Two residents inside the house suffered minor injuries while leaving the house, MSP stated.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Harrison, was taken to a McLaren hospital for evaluation, MSP reported.

Police are waiting on toxicology results while the investigation continues.

