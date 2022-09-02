Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting.

Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Lamar A. Davis from Midland, was also inside the apartment.

State police said the suspect “presented a deadly threat with a handgun,” and was shot by a deputy.

Davis died at a local hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The Bay County deputy who fired at the suspect was placed on administrative leave, per protocol from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor was a mother of two children. The children are being cared for by other family members, police said.

Detectives are still examining evidence to determine what happened before deputies arrived on the scene.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

