Police trying to ID person of interest in breaking and entering investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help as they try to identify a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation.

The incident happened at Don’s Diner, located at 3833 Corunna Road in Flint, about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Anyone that can help identify the person of interest is asked to call the Michigan State Police Flint Post at 810-732-1111.

