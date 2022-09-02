Police trying to ID person of interest in breaking and entering investigation

Michigan State Police are asking for your help as they try to identify a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help as they try to identify a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation.

The incident happened at Don’s Diner, located at 3833 Corunna Road in Flint, about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Anyone that can help identify the person of interest is asked to call the Michigan State Police Flint Post at 810-732-1111.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A group of Christians against abortion gathered in Flint to offer help to any mothers...
Christian anti-abortion group holds rally in Flint
AK Siltron is highlighting community members in Bay City.
SK Siltron starts public art project in Wenonah Park
Traieonna Earl
Flint Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 2.
TV5 news update: Friday evening, Sept. 2
Mt. Morris Township residents honored who they call a pillar in the community, Margaret Perry.
Street in Mt. Morris Twp named after community activist