Safety concerns prompt new road construction in Montrose Twp.

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - New construction is set to begin next week on a stretch of roadway with a recent history of crashes in Montrose Township.

The work to correct the elevation of a curve on Seymour Road will start Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Genesee County Road Commission expects the changes to make the road safer.

“Where the road fully curves through that curve it wasn’t adequate for the speed of the vehicles going through there, so we have to reconstruct that,” Construction Project Engineer Todd Bigler said.

Between 2016 and 2018 there have been five crashes and one resulted in a death, according to a road commission employee.

The Genesee County Road Commission is going to top the road off with a substance that the project engineer said will help keep vehicles tight to the surface.

“We’ll be reconstructing the road from the bottom up, and then once we’re done with that, we’ll be putting on the high friction service treatment,” Bigler said.

The county already has used the treatment on Torrey Road and Ballenger Highway.

Bigler said the road’s new look will help prevent crashes.

“As people start coming up to it, they’ll see that it’s a different color and automatically people will take their foot off the gas paddle,” Bigler said. “So just from that reason alone people tend to take it slower.”

The work is expected to be completed by mid-October.

