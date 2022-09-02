Sheriff’s office seeking help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters.

“These suspects have stolen at least nine catalytic converters from vehicles at numerous businesses in Fenton Township. They need to be identified ASAP. Can you help,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a video here.

The suspects were driving a black sedan.

If you have any information, call Det. Pritchard at 810-257-3422 or 911.

