SK Siltron starts public art project in Wenonah Park

SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for its new facility in Monitor Township.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for its new facility in Monitor Township.

The semiconductor wafer manufacturer wants to highlight its commitment to the area, so it started a public arts project to engage with Bay City residents.

The “Bay City: Where Community Shines Bright” art project can be found at Wenonah Park.

“It’s a way for the SK to connect with the people locally,” said Dave Shelley, co-founder of Photoville. “Shinning a light on all the positive people and positive energy that’s happening in Bay City right now.”

Shelley, who is working on the project, said there’s something for everybody and that they will recognize someone featured at the park.

The art project runs through the end of September.

