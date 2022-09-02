Sloan Museum, Longway Planetarium offering free admission this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Residents in Genesee and Shiawassee counties can visit the Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium for free this weekend.

As a way to give back to the community, the United Way of Genesee County is providing free admission to celebrate 100 years of support.

Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium’s Marketing Manager Anne Mancour said that Flint and Genesee County should be on the list of things to do.

“We don’t want people to think of Flint cultural center as just a place to go on special occasions,” Mancour said. “This is their community museum. We want them to come all the time, whenever they want, and just make it a great day. And in this case, they can make it a great day at the planetarium and then come over here at the museum for free.”

Mancour says there’s something for all ages including a laser light show set to the music from Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album.

Admission will be free again for residents of Genesee and Shiawassee counties from Nov. 4 to 6.

