State police investigating deadly Tuscola Co. crash

JUNIATA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead after police say her vehicle went off a road in Tuscola County, rolled over, and struck a tree.

The crash happened near M-46 and Ringle Road in Juniata Township about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.

A 78-year-old woman from Vassar, identified as Joyce D. Jackson, was driving west when her vehicle went off the road, rolled over into a ditch, and struck a tree, Michigan State Police said.

Emergency responders gave medical treatment at the scene, but Jackson died from her injuries.

State police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted by Caro MMR, Vassar Fire, and the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

