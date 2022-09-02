Street in Mt. Morris Twp named after community activist

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Morris Township residents honored who they call a pillar in the community, Margaret Perry.

Perry has a long history of community work and activism. As of Friday, a street now bears her name in her honor.

Flamingo Drive from Bates Road Drive is now known as the Margaret A. Perry Drive. Many community members are excited, including Mt. Morris Township Supervisor Jolena Sims.

Sims said Perry was the first African American to sit on the township’s board, and that it paved the way for her to be the first African American supervisor.

The street’s renaming was intended to be a surprise for Perry, but her curiosity beat the surprise to the punch.

“The road commission was out putting the signs up. She happened to be on her porch. She says, ‘what they down there doin?’ So she put her shoes on. She got her cane and she walked down here. She like, ‘that look like my name.’ So of course, she made some calls. So of course, it wasn’t a secret anymore, but that’s OK,” Sims said.

Sims said Perry cried and was overwhelmed with joy over the honor.

