Warmer Friday, rain chances still holding for Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures see a decent increase today and although humidity increases too, it shouldn’t be too unbearable during the afternoon. The upcoming holiday weekend also still holds rain chances Saturday, but the majority of Sunday is dry and Labor Day itself still looks nice! Additionally, if you’re hitting the roads this weekend, MDOT has suspended some road work projects.

Today

For any students who do have school today, the bus stop is still in good shape with dry weather and only increasing clouds. Temperatures are milder than Thursday morning, so a light jacket likely won’t be needed! The morning drive is also in good shape with no accidents or hold-ups to report. As mentioned above, highs today do take a large leap than the last few days, many locations should touch 88 degrees this afternoon. Dew points will also climb into the lower 60s, and although sticky, won’t be overly humid. The wind will sustain from the southwest around 5 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Friday will be warmer than Thursday reaching the upper 80s. (WNEM)

The afternoon could see a pop-up sprinkle or shower, but that chance only lies at 10% or less. Count on seeing dry weather today, but if you do see a shower, it will be brief. You should be able to go along with any plans you have today, and any pop-up showers shouldn’t affect holiday travel at all!

Tonight

Skies are expected to briefly clear tonight which will allow lows to drop into the middle to lower 60s. The wind will persist from 5 to 10 mph out of the south southwest. Dew points won’t drop much, so it still may feel slightly sticky through the overnight.

Holiday Weekend

We’re still set to have a cold front move through the TV5 viewing area during the afternoon hours on Saturday. This should be able to bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area, but it will not be an all-afternoon rain, and severe weather is not expected. At the worst, pea-sized hail or a gusty wind over 30 mph is possible. It’s a good idea to have a back up plan or a place to duck inside if you do have a shower or storm fire up over your area, but it’s not expected to be a washout.

A cold front brings rain chances to Mid-Michigan during the afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs on Saturday will be split with the cold front moving through. Residents and travelers near Houghton Lake and West Branch should expect to land between 78 and 80 degrees, while those in the Tri-Cities and Flint area will be closer to 86 or 87 degrees. Dew points should pool up into the middle to upper 60s ahead of the cold front.

Saturday will see a temperature split due to the cold front. (WNEM)

Sunday could have a stray sprinkle or shower remaining in the morning hours, but the majority of, if the not the entire day, will be dry for most residents in Mid-Michigan. Skies will be variably cloudy Sunday so some windows of sun will be possible on occasion. Highs Sunday will be closer to 73 degrees as a northeast wind from 10 to 20 mph takes over.

Sunday is cooler behind Saturday's cold front. (WNEM)

Monday is still holding onto pleasant weather! Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected with a high near 78 degrees. If you have any outdoor plans, those look to be in good shape! We hope you have a safe and wonderful holiday weekend and are able to soak up a little more summer!

Labor Day is still looking nice so far! (WNEM)

A look at temperatures heading into the middle of next week can be found in your full 7-Day Forecast!

