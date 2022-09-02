Weekend Outlook: Rain chances Saturday, breezy Sunday

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more heat and humidity going into the start of your Labor Day weekend.

This does comes with a few showers and t-storm chances. With that said, no washout are expected along with plenty of dry hours.

Here’s your updated forecast!

Tonight (Friday)

Any rain chances from the early evening will go slim to none Friday night.

Partly cloudy skies expected later this evening into the weekend Saturday morning.

Lows stay mild in the 60s. Winds south around 5-10 mph.

Labor Day Weekend Outlook

We’re expecting a mostly dry start to the weekend Saturday AM. Should be able to sneak in some sunshine before more clouds build in closer to lunchtime and into the PM hours.

A cold front moving through Saturday PM into early Sunday AM will be the best timeframe to capitalize on a few showers and/or t-storms developing. A few heavy downpours and gusty winds could be some potential threats within any t-storm development.

While this chance will hold, we’re not expecting a washout. However with it being Labor Day weekend and many people planning to spend some time outdoors, it will be something to keep in mind planning out the weekend!

We still will keep the chance for a few showers and/or t-storms going into Saturday evening and overnight, but chances should begin to decrease going into Sunday. Lows Saturday night drop back near 60.

Depending if the cold front can move farther south by Sunday, we should expect a mostly dry day with variably cloudy skies and a few rays of sunshine. If the front takes a bit longer to clear the area, a few lingering showers Sunday can’t be ruled out. Better timeframe for this would be Sunday AM and farther south near Genesee county.

Highs behind the passing front will land in the 70s and humidity values will slowly begin to fall going into Labor Day on Monday.

Labor Day as of now trends mostly dry with more sunshine expected compared to the weekend. Highs Monday back in the upper 70s.

