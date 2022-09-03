Gas being turned off for 1K+ in Ithaca after line severed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Ithaca reports roughly 1,400 Consumers Energy customers will have their natural gas turned off after a high-pressure gas line was severed Friday morning.

The city reports the line outside of town was hit while tile was being installed in a farm field.

According to Gratiot County Central Dispatch, Consumers Energy crews will be going door to door to every customer, both business and residential, to manually shut off the gas. It adds, once the line is repaired, Consumers will remove the air in the line and then go back to each affected residence or business and manually turn their gas line back on.

Central dispatch reports gas will be restored by Saturday afternoon at the earliest, but it could take a couple days.

It adds there was and continues to be no danger to anyone.

Anyone with questions or looking for an update is directed to call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

