MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday.

Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.

A 61-year-old Flushing man left his car and ran across the freeway to check on the dune buggy. While running across, State Police said he was hit by a 2015 GMC Sierra, driven by a 22-year-old man from Ann Arbor.

Investigators said the man sustained fatal injuries in the crash. No one else was injured.

State Police said while the freeway was closed for investigative purposes, a car hit a parked MDOT plow truck that was being used for traffic control around 12:35 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said that a 60-year-old Gladwin man was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey when he failed to stop or slow for the scene, when he struck the plow truck at nearly 70 miles per hour.

State Police said that the man was treated at a local hospital for serious injuries and was taken to the Saginaw County Jail for suspect impaired driving. No one else was injured.

The incidents remain under investigation.

