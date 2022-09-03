MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday.

Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.

A 61-year-old Flushing man left his car and ran across the freeway to check on the dune buggy. While running across, State Police said he was hit by a 2015 GMC Sierra, driven by a 22-year-old man from Ann Arbor.

Investigators said the man sustained fatal injuries in the crash. No one else was injured.

State Police said while the freeway was closed for investigative purposes, a car hit a parked MDOT plow truck that was being used for traffic control around 12:35 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said that a 60-year-old Gladwin man was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey when he failed to stop or slow for the scene, when he struck the plow truck at nearly 70 miles per hour.

State Police said that the man was treated at a local hospital for serious injuries and was taken to the Saginaw County Jail for suspect impaired driving. No one else was injured.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, September 3
The Gratiot County Sheriff is asking for help to find a missing man.
Gratiot Count Sheriff searches for missing man
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-75 at the 153MM is closed for a serious injury crash. Please avoid...
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County