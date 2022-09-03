MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75.

The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m.

MDOT said the incident occurred after M-81, exit 151 near the Zilwaukee Bridge.

No other details were immediately available. We will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.