Park officials: Weekend brings busy holiday travel, packed campground

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - As Labor Day weekend begins, campers are packing Bay City State Park.

“The last few years it has been really hard to get into campgrounds. Especially state campgrounds,” said Jason Mulcahy, a camper. “We’re out for fellowship, family and friends getting together and eating.”

Anyone hoping for a spot at the campground is out of luck as officials said that spaces are sold out. Park officials said this is may be the busiest they have been.

Michael Barker, the Bay City Park Ranger, said many of the campers live nearby, choosing to camp locally rather than a campground further away due to gas prices.

“We get a lot of local campers here at bay city state park who are from Midland, Bay and Saginaw County,” Barker said. “When you are in the campground though, you get that outdoor feel like you’re up in the up. You don’t realize you are 15 minutes away from home.”

Park officials said more amenities including a new playground will be added soon to accommodate more people enjoying the great outdoors.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.