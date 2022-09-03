Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one.

Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m.

Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven by an 80-year-old woman was traveling east bound on Broadway when it approaches a traffic light. Deputies said the car failed to yield the right of way to a 2011 Black GMC Terrain.

The car that was struck lost control and ran off the road, hitting a garage attached to a house. Deputies said there was substantial damage to the garage and the car inside it. No one was home at the time of the crash.

The woman, and a man in the Ecosport were taken to a hospital. Once at the emergency room, the 81-year-old man had a cardiac episode and died.

The driver of the Terrain, a 19-year-old woman from Beaverton, sustained minor injuries.

