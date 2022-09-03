Shower and t-storm chances Saturday, some humidity relief Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Labor Day weekend is here! The best rain chances of the entire weekend are today, only a few lingering showers are possible through Sunday, then possibly a sprinkle on Monday. Today will also be the warmest day of the weekend, a cold front Saturday afternoon will cool temperatures off for Sunday and Monday.

If you’re hitting the roadways, there are no trouble spots to report so far. If you travel I-75, you’ll want to be on the lookout for potential back ups near Pinconning and Standish, this was one area we saw them on Friday afternoon.

Today

The cold front bringing the rain chance today is currently in the northern Lower Peninsula. The showers and a few storms associated with that front are weakening as they move south, but are expected to regenerate this afternoon as we begin to heat up. No severe weather is expected with our set up today, but we could have a couple areas of steady to heavy rain out of any thunderstorms that form. The strongest storms could pack pea-sized hail, but that would be brief and still doesn’t reach the severe level. The front moves through during the afternoon hours.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will fire up along a cold front. Severe weather is not expected. (WNEM)

Rainfall will be spotty today, there may be some towns that completely miss out on it. Those who do see rain, especially any thunderstorms, could pick up over 0.50″ of rain. And a note for anyone near West Branch and southern Ogemaw County, the elevation changes there could cause a shower to linger longer than in other locations.

Rainfall will be spotty on Saturday. (WNEM)

Highs today are expected to have some split across the area with the passage of the front. Lower 80s are in store north and west, but middle to upper 80s will be present in the Tri-Cities, Flint, and the Thumb. It will also be on the humid side today, but dew points below 70 degrees will prevent the day from feeling tropical. Wind speeds will be from 5 to 15 mph today initially from the southwest, then shift to the north behind the cold front.

Saturday sees a temperature split with a cold front moving through. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds will hang on overnight with a few lingering showers possible, but that chance only lies around 20%. Lows will still be milder with the clouds to the south, expect to fall into the lower 60s from the Tri-Cities to Flint. Our northern counties could fall into the middle 50s tonight, though. The wind will continue to shift, turning northeast with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. Some gusts could reach 20 mph.

Lows will be split tonight with slightly less clouds north. (WNEM)

Sunday

As the cold front continues to move farther south, we could have a lingering shower but the majority of us should manage to stay dry. Clouds will be lingering with that front exiting, we don’t have a better chance at seeing some pockets of sun until later in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler behind the front, right around 70 degrees. Dew points should also begin to fall off slightly too. It will be breezy, though, the northeast wind should sustain from 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday sees highs in the lower 70s behind the cold front. (WNEM)

Labor Day

Although a stray sprinkle isn’t out of the question on Labor Day, you won’t need to cancel or change any plans around that chance. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy overall with a high of 76 degrees. Dew points should lie right near 60 degrees, if not just below that mark.

Labor Day is still in nice shape overall! (WNEM)

