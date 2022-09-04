Cold Front Bringing Heat Relief and Rain Chances for some Tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and thunderstorms have been moving through portions of Mid-Michigan this evening. Several areas picked up decent swaths of rainfall, some were enough to warrant Flood Advisories earlier this evening - those have since expired or been cancelled.

TONIGHT

Storms have weakened to scattered light showers during the 8 o’clock hour. This weakening tread will continue through the remainder of your Saturday. Isolated shower chances will hold on through the overnight hours, however, and linger into tomorrow morning. Expect low temperatures to fall into the low 60s across the south tonight and upper 50s across the north as the cold front pushes through, turning winds to the north-northeast. As winds shift, they will pick up a bit, generally 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

WNEM - LOWS TONIGHT - 9/3 (WNEM)

TOMORROW

For your Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies behind the cold front with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. High temperatures will be well below normal, and much cooler than the previous two days - topping out in the low 70s across the south and upper 60s in the north! We may have a few lingering showers hanging around the area tomorrow, but these should be rather light. Measurable precipitation is not expected. Lows tomorrow night should dip into the upper 50s.

WNEM - HIGHS TOMORROW - 9/4 (WNEM)

LABOR DAY

Rather pleasant conditions are expected on Labor Day. Our ‘cooler’ high temperatures, in the mid 70s, will spill into Monday. Skies should clear a bit to allow for partly to mostly sunny skies. However, there remains a small chance for a few more lingering showers into Monday, though the chances for Mid-Michigan are around 20% or less at this time, measurable precipitation is not expected. Lows Monday night will fall into the upper 50s.

WNEM - LABOR DAY FCST - 9/5 (WNEM)

