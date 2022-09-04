Sheriff: Midland man dies after hitting deer

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Midland man.

Sunday morning around 6:48 a.m., investigators said that two people on their way to work came across the wreckage of 2006 Buick Lucerne in the east side ditch of M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township.

After stopping to check the scene, they found the driver had been ejected, lying dead near the car.

Investigators said that the 26-year-old man was traveling northbound when he struck a deer, lost control and was ejected out of the car. It is unknown when the crash happened. The last time anyone had contact with him was around five hours earlier.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was vacationing with family in the Port Austin area.

An autopsy is scheduled for sometime in the upcoming week. The investigation in ongoing.

TV5 is withholding the victim’s name until the family has been notified.

