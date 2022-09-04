Stubborn clouds with a small shower chance Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a system to out south that will bring the chance for more clouds along with a few lingering showers throughout the rest of the holiday weekend.

Even with the small rain chance, many outdoor plans still should be in good shape. A different story on the water with stronger winds returning.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Saginaw Bay and near the Lake Huron shoreline until early Monday AM. Wave could reach near 5-8 feet.

Beach Hazards are in place for Alcona, Iosco, Huron, and Sanilac counties until Sunday evening for dangerous swimming conditions.

Today & Tonight

Depending how far south a cold front will move of the region throughout our Sunday, we should expect a mostly dry day with variably cloudy skies and a few rays of sunshine. This better chance for some sun will reside NW of the Tri-Cities where High pressure is centered farther north into Canada.

With that said, the system itself will essential “stall out” near the Ohio River Valley and still could produce a few lingering showers Sunday; so that completely can’t be ruled out. Better placement would be farther south near Genesee county.

Highs behind the passing front will land in the upper 60s and low 70s and humidity values will slowly begin to fall going into Labor Day on Monday. Still a touch muggy with dews point hovering near 60. Nothing too bad.

Winds today will stay breezy from the NE around 5-15 mph. Gusts near 25 mph will be likely later today.

Despite the low end shower chance, we can still expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of today, this evening into tonight.

Lows tonight drop back into the mid and upper 50s near 60.

Next Week

Labor Day as of now trends mostly dry with a little more sunshine expected compared to the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will still be common for many. Like Sunday, a few lingering showers can’t be ruled out, most stay dry. Chance around 20%

Highs Monday back in the mid 70s.

Tuesday and beyond we begin to lose the influence from the weekend system near the Ohio River Valley. Highs pressure eventually takes over and better chances for more sunshine return later in the week.

Temperatures also get a boost back into the low and mid 80s.

Another approaching system for next weekend will have to be watched. Could bring another small rain chance, but does details are far from clear at this point. Like always, stay tuned for updates!

Take a look at your forecast for Monday in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.