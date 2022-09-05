Cause of partial building collapse in Flint unknown

First responders responded to the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint on Monday, Sept. 5.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - First responders responded to the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint on Monday, Sept. 5.

The Flint Fire Department responded to a call of a building collapse about 4 p.m. in the area of N. Franklin Avenue and Leith Street. When they got there, they found one wall had collapsed at a burned-out, vacant building.

The battalion chief said they received a report of someone calling for help under the rubble. The initial search did not reveal evidence of anyone in the building.

To be on the safe side, crews called in the Urban Search and Rescue Team. The team brought in cadaver and live find K-9s to go through the debris. The dogs alerted on a section with a void.

After doing a hand dig and using camera probes, nothing was found. The rescue team gave the building an all clear.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

