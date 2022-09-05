Clouds linger Labor Day with quiet weather this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Labor Day weekend has featured occasional rain, but fortunately there still has been some dry time! Past some isolated drizzle today, most residents stay dry today. The rest of the workweek is still looking quiet as high pressure tries to hold on to our region and a blocking pattern sets up over the central United States.

Today

Anyone heading back to work today, your morning drive is in good shape. You may intermittently encounter some haze, otherwise no showers are falling. The northeast wind has lightened up since Sunday, but we are expecting it to pick back up again today. Speeds will sustain from 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph. See how this affects wave heights on the Saginaw Bay in your Marine Forecast. Highs today will reach to around 73 degrees. That northeast wind will keep that early-fall feel in the air, like we saw Sunday.

Labor Day will see highs in the lower 70s. (WNEM)

The clouds will be stubborn today, not seeing a clearing start until this evening near dinner a few hours before sundown (8:04 PM). Some lingering drizzle is possible today, but no full showers or rain is expected.

Tonight

Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with lows settling down to 59 degrees. We could see lows dropping to the upper 40s near Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Rose City tonight. The wind will stay northeasterly, but slow down to 5 to 10 mph.

Up north will see cooler temperatures again. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Highs will start to warm more on Tuesday as more sunshine will be in the cards. Although we aren’t expecting a fully sunny day, partly cloudy skies will still allow for pockets of sunshine occasionally. The northeast wind shouldn’t be as gusty at only 5 to 15 mph. Highs will reach to around 78 degrees. Comfortable levels of humidity will also hold.

Tuesday will be warmer than Monday. (WNEM)

See how temperatures gradually increase through the week in your full 7-Day Forecast!

