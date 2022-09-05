Driver rams trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail following a high-speed chase that included two counties, and the driver ramming a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle.

MSP First District says the chase happened on Saturday, September 3 when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County. The suspect failed to stop, fleeing into Shiawassee County.

Troopers attempted to use stop sticks on the suspect vehicle, but the driver rammed the trooper’s SUV.

The suspect then fled on foot and was caught. They were ultimately arrested and lodged for:

Fleeing and Eluding

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Felony Firearm

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of cocaine

Driving without a license

MSP said there were no injuries to anyone involved in the incident.

