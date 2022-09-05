Driver rams trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered

A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s...
A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s vehicle.(MSP First District Twitter)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail following a high-speed chase that included two counties, and the driver ramming a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle.

MSP First District says the chase happened on Saturday, September 3 when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County. The suspect failed to stop, fleeing into Shiawassee County.

Troopers attempted to use stop sticks on the suspect vehicle, but the driver rammed the trooper’s SUV.

The suspect then fled on foot and was caught. They were ultimately arrested and lodged for:

  • Fleeing and Eluding
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Felony Firearm
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Driving without a license

MSP said there were no injuries to anyone involved in the incident.

ne person is in jail following a high-speed chase that included two counties, and the driver...
ne person is in jail following a high-speed chase that included two counties, and the driver ramming a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle.(MSP First District Twitter)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, Sept. 5.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Sept. 5
A car wash and can drive was held Sunday to raise money for the funeral of a 10-year-old...
Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday morning, September 5
State Police investigate deadly Vienna Twp. crash