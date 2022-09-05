Frankenmuth hosts 36th annual Covered Bridge Walk

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – Mackinaw City held its yearly Mackinac Bridge Walk, but not everyone needs to head to northern Michigan to enjoy a stroll on a bridge.

A good number of people came to Frankenmuth for a more brief but still enjoyable covered bridge walk.

Among them was the unofficial matriarch of the city, Dorothy Zehnder. She said the walk is a small tradition with a big impact.

“It feels wonderful,” Zehnder said. “And on the other hand, it doesn’t feel so good because every year, every Labor Day you get one year older.”

Nowadays, she takes part in the tradition by way of a golf cart.

Zehnder says that she’d rather walk but said that you have to take the bitter with the sweet.

On Monday, for the 36th Annual Covered Bridge Walk, members of the community have gathered together at noon. (WNEM)

Monday’s walk marked the 36th time members of the community have gathered at noon on Labor Day to make the short trek across the covered bridge.

Zehnder says it all started when her neighbors were having a party and decided to improvise for the holiday.

“We can’t go up to Mackinac to walk that bridge, but let’s walk the bridge in Frankenmuth,” Zehnder said. “So, they came down and walked the bridge. I think there were only about six people at the time.”

Now there’s a lot more, including Sandra Bauman who plays accordion for the covered bridge walk.

“Just the gathering of people,” Bauman said. “We all look forward to it and being together.”

Bauman, like many others, is thrilled to have Zehnder here at the event for another year.

“We love Dorothy,” Bauman said. “We’re glad she’s with us.”

Zehnder said that she appreciates everyone who stopped by to be part of this time-honored tradition.

“We’re always very grateful when they come to walk this little bridge,” Zehnder said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.