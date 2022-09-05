Fugitive wanted on homicide, weapon warrants arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A wanted fugitive who was believed to be in Flint has been arrested.

Nico Deandre Nard, 20, is wanted on multiple felony warrants including homicide, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on May 4 in the 200 block of W. Pierson Road.

Nard was considered armed and dangerous while authorities were searching for him in May.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County did offer a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that led to Nard’s arrest.

On Sept. 5, Crime Stoppers said Nard has been arrested.

Anyone with more information on Nard is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL.

