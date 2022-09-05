Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend

SAGINAW Co., Mich. (WNEM) -The long holiday weekend is coming to an end travelers are making their way back home after the extended break.

That means busy roads as people wrap up the last big travel weekend of the summer.

“Real good,” one traveler in Birch Run told TV5 crews. “Except the weather is kind of cold, but it’s going good,” a Birch Run motorist said.

“Traffic hasn’t been too bad for a holiday weekend,” another driver in Birch Run said. “Going up and coming down has been fine.”

Lindsey Lewis, from Charlevoix, is returning from her cottage in Canada.

“We live in a tourist town, so believe it or not, it’s nice to leave every once and a while,” Lewis said. “Specially to go spend time with family and friends.”

Even though gas costs more than it did a year ago, it’s not something that weighs on these travelers.

“Gas prices are not bad,” a traveler said. “This is the lowest price we’ve seen all the way along at $3.67, so we’re happy.”

For its part, COVID isn’t taking a vacation. But that’s not stopping people from hitting the road and putting any COVID concerns in the rear view mirror.

“I already had COVID. It was like a mild cold,” one traveler said. “And so, I’m not worried about that at all.”

“I think a lot of us have already had it,” another traveler said. “And I just don’t see a big worry on my end.”

As for Lewis, she has mixed feelings about the end of the summer travel season.

“I’m excited for the kids to go back to school,” Lewis said. “But I love the warm weather, and I’m sad to see that go.”

