Officials responding to partial building collapse in Flint
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - First responders are on the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint.
Officials were sent to the area of N. Franklin Avenue and Leith Street about 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
The Flint Fire Department said responders are trying to determine if anyone was inside the building when it partially collapsed.
The structure was severely damaged by a fire years ago, according to the city fire department.
