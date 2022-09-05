Officials responding to partial building collapse in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - First responders are on the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint.

Officials were sent to the area of N. Franklin Avenue and Leith Street about 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

The Flint Fire Department said responders are trying to determine if anyone was inside the building when it partially collapsed.

The structure was severely damaged by a fire years ago, according to the city fire department.

