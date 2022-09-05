State Police investigate deadly Vienna Twp. crash

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 42-year-old man after investigators said the car ran off the road.

Troopers responded to the scene on South Beyer Road near Willard Road around 6:10 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said the driver and sole occupant of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound when the vehicle ran off the road into a bean field.

The car flipped over several times and burst into flames. The driver, a Birch Run man, was found dead inside the car.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.