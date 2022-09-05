State Police investigate deadly Vienna Twp. crash
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 42-year-old man after investigators said the car ran off the road.
Troopers responded to the scene on South Beyer Road near Willard Road around 6:10 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said the driver and sole occupant of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound when the vehicle ran off the road into a bean field.
The car flipped over several times and burst into flames. The driver, a Birch Run man, was found dead inside the car.
The incident remains under investigation.
