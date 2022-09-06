Beautiful stretch through Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After many have been stuck under stubborn clouds the last few days, things are finally getting brighter in Mid-Michigan on our Tuesday evening.

Drier air is finally starting to filter into the region and should continue to do so the next few days, giving us a great stretch of weather. That will not only clear our skies, but also bring down some of the mugginess that has plagued the area the last few days as well.

Be sure to take advantage! You never know how many of these days we have left now that we’re entering the fall months.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies that have started clearing this afternoon will continue to do so tonight, with plenty of sun expected through sunset this evening (8:02 PM). Any evening plans or activities should be full go tonight, and if you don’t have some, consider getting outside a bit tonight!

This clearing trend will continue overnight, allowing our temperatures to fall off quickly the rest of the night. We should land mostly in the 50s away from the lakeshore overnight, with some of our northern counties dropping off into the 40s.

Lows for late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

Winds will be light and variable overnight, which could allow some fog to settle in for the morning drive and bus stops.

Wednesday

Any fog that develops shouldn’t last too long during the morning hours of our Wednesday, with sunny to mostly sunny skies following the rest of the day.

High temperatures for Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

Winds will still be out of a primarily northerly direction around 5 to 10 miles per hour, which could limit our warm up to some degree, but we should have no trouble warming into the middle 70s to low 80s.

Skies will remain mostly clear to clear into Wednesday night, which will bring a chance for fog again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will remain cool in the 40s and 50s for another night.

Thursday & Friday

Thursday and Friday should bring more of the same, with plenty of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures, especially into Friday with more of a southerly/southwesterly wind flow.

Highs on Thursday should be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, with a bigger jump expected on Friday with plenty of middle 80s by the afternoon.

Dry weather is expected both days, and we should start our weekend largely dry as well. For our next chance of rain, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

