Cedar Point retiring Top Thrill Dragster

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR POINT (WNEM) - Cedar Point has announced it is retiring the Top Thrill Dragster.

The popular rollercoaster was the world’s first strata coaster and has been in operation for 19 seasons, the amusement park said.

“Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience,” the park said.

No other details on the ride’s retirement were released.

