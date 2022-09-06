Few more stubborn clouds into Tuesday, brighter late week

Meteorologist John Gross has your Labor Day evening forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking some more clouds leading into your Tuesday.

The good news is we’re expecting some brighter days ahead going later into the week! That comes with more comfortable humidity values too.

Another chance for more showers will be present going into the upcoming weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight (Monday)

A system still to our southeast is influencing our weather pattern. More moisture associated with an area of Low pressure near Cleveland is helping to keep more clouds around going into the later evening and tonight.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be likely for many going into Tuesday morning.

Lows tonight will drop back into the 50s. Areas north near Roscommon can expect some 40s going into the morning hours. A extra layer venturing out will probably be needed for many.

Winds stay from the NE around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday

Tuesday we begin to lose the influence from the weekend system near the Ohio River Valley. Still expecting some more stubborn clouds for the AM along with some pockets of drizzle/mist/fog. Nothing widespread, but something to watch for going back to the bus stop.

High pressure from the north will slowly take control of our weather pattern going later in the day. This will slowly help to work in drier air, but it will take some time. We should be able to work in some sunshine from north to south going later into Tuesday PM.

Highs Tuesday will be a touch warmer in the mid and upper 70s. Winds stay from the NE around 5-15 mph.

Late Week

Beyond Tuesday, we begin to lose the influence from the weekend system near the Ohio River Valley. Highs pressure eventually takes over and better chances for more sunshine return later in the week.

Mostly sunny skies trend better Wednesday into Friday.

Temperatures also get a boost back into the low and mid 80s. Our warmest days look to land on Thursday & Friday.

Another approaching system for next weekend will have to be watched. Could bring another small rain chance, but does details are far from clear at this point. Saturday PM into Sunday is looking like the best timeframe at this point.

