Flint Police searching for missing 14-year-old

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 14-year-old.

Nevaeh Rain Harvey was last seen at Juliano’s C-Store, located at Corunna Road and S. Ballenger Highway in Flint, on Aug. 31.

She is described as 5′3″, 99 pounds with brown eyes and curly, shoulder-length brown hair.

Nevaeh was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark gray sweatpants with marker writing on them, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Frye at 810-237-6821 or 911.

