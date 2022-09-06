Flint spending $45M to demolish dilapidated sites

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A burnt-out, vacant building partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint. After hours of searching and bringing out both trained dogs and heavy equipment, first responders did not find any victims in the rubble.

The collapse highlights a wider problem of vacant and abandoned buildings in the city.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said a plan is in place to address this but it will take years to complete.

“We have 2,200 structures inside the city of Flint to be torn down,” Neeley said.

Neeley met with TV5 crews at Hobson Avenue and Saginaw Street where an abandoned building was being torn down. It’s across the street from the building that partially collapsed Monday night.

Neeley said it’s a big problem around the Vehicle City.

“We have more than $45 million dedicated to this particular activity,” Neeley said. “To eliminate 2,200 structures inside the city of Flint, inside Genesee County, by the year 2024.”

Flint resident DeeAndre Middleton stopped by to see the demolition for himself.

“They are doing some great things far as, like, with getting all the rubbish and everything out of there,” Middleton said. “It left a really bad taste in Flint’s mouth that this hasn’t been done, but it’s a great day for me.”

Middleton supports Neeley’s goal to raze structures that have no purpose.

“Don’t take our naked buildings that we need down and try to make them beautiful with artwork,” Middleton said. “Just take the money and put it into the compression of the city and tear it down and we’re willing to be patient.”

As for Mayor Neeley, he said he’s looking beyond 2024, aiming to secure even more funding in an effort to clear all of the blight in Flint.

“We have a plan and the plan is engaged now and we’re tearing down structures like this one behind me every single day,” Neeley said.

