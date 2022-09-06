GLWA’s water transmission pipe fully closed after main break

DETROIT (WNEM) - Crews have fully closed a 120-inch water transmission main after a break that caused a boil water advisory for thousands of residents.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility started producing the 81 million gallons of water it will take to fill the 26 miles of main.

When the transmission is filled, the GLWA said it will work with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to implement a flushing and disinfection plan.

GLWA expects the flushing and disinfecting to take time due to the size and length of the transmission main. It’s estimated to be operational within 15 days, by Sept. 21.

A boil water advisory was issued to thousands of residents in 23 communities when the transmission broke on Aug. 13. The advisory was completely lifted on Aug. 20.

Crews continued to repair and inspect the pipe while they waited for segments of the 120-inch transmission main to be delivered.

