Gradually breaking up clouds Tuesday with a brighter second half of the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clouds were more stubborn on Monday, even holding through the evening and overnight. With high pressure working its way in even more, we should start to give way to some more sunshine during the afternoon and evening hours. Once we break out of the clouds later today, we’re back to more sunshine Wednesday through Friday. The early fall-like feel also continues today, but temperatures see an increase towards the end of the week.

Today

Skies are overcast as you’re out the door for the bus stop or morning drive, but we’re not seeing any drizzle observed. You may just need a light jacket at the bus stop, especially farther north where temperatures are falling more into the 50s. Today we’ll see temperatures back to around 72 to 74 degrees, though Flint could be closer to 76. Upper 60s could still hold on the northern shore of the Thumb and the Saginaw Bay. Today’s wind will still be northeasterly, but won’t be as gusty as Monday. Expect speeds at only 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will continue to hold an early-fall feel. (WNEM)

While clouds will be stubborn this morning, we should see them starting to break apart this afternoon as high pressure builds in even more. Even though a spot or two of drizzle is also possible, that already low chance is even lower than it was on Monday.

Tonight

Skies will clear overnight leading to a chillier, crisp morning Wednesday. Lows are expected to tumble to around 53 to 54 degrees, though our northern tier will likely fall into the upper 40s. The wind turns light and variable overnight. With all of these ingredients, we should have patchy fog on your morning drive and at the bus stop on Wednesday morning. No rain is expected, though.

Tuesday night sees lows ranging from the middle 50s to upper 40s. (WNEM)

Wednesday

After having some fog in the morning, we give way to plenty of sun on Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies will hold, which should also help to lift any fog within a few hours of sunrise on Wednesday. The wind will hold out of the north with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Despite that northerly direction, high temperatures should get close to 80 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer than Tuesday, most will be close to 80 degrees. (WNEM)

Temperatures continue to warm through the rest of the week before a rain chance this weekend. Give that all a look in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.