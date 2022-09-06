Mayor, leaders welcome students back to STEM school

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – As students across mid-Michigan are heading back to school following the holiday weekend, one trailblazing charter school is celebrating its first year as a STEM-focused school.

Tuesday morning, Sept. 9, Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore along with other guests welcomed back students at the Saginaw Academy of Excellence for a pep rally to start the new school year.

Everyone formed a human tunnel of high fives to greet students for the charter school that specializes in science, technology, engineering, and math.

“It was also a joy and a delight to see the kids coming in all bright and bushy tailed, ready for school,” Moore said. “I hope to see not just this school, but all other schools in Saginaw grow and prosper, and our children get what they need to have to make a good year for themselves this year.”

