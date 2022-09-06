Michigan college leaders discuss reproductive rights

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Presidents from several Michigan colleges and universities spoke at a roundtable on the impact the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision has had on campuses across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says 2.2 million Michigan women would be affected if Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest goes into effect.

Since the decision, Delta College has seen a spike in the need for mental health services from students and staff, according to Delta College President Michael Gavin.

“I would have to imagine some of that mental health need we’re seeing is a result of being stressed by suggesting that they’re not full citizens,” Gavin said. “And the ability to have leadership at a presidential level to defend our educational rights holistically and what it means to be an American is continuously under assault.”

Oher leaders from colleges and universities say they have centers on campus offering students medical professionals, pregnancy tests, STD tests and more.

The abortion rights battle in Michigan could be decided in the coming months as the state Supreme Court will rule if an abortion rights measure that gathered more than 700,000 valid signatures will be on the ballot in November.

