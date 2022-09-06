No injuries reported after partial building collapse in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – First responders arrived at an abandoned building that partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint, making sure no one was inside at the time.

“We understood that this building has been on the demolition list before 2019,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “It’s a land bank owned property.”

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Leith Street and Franklin Avenue on Monday after reports of people possibly trapped inside.

“The reports that came back in that people were in the structure looking at scrapping, looking for material that they can actually monetize,” Neeley said. “But definitely that’s a danger to everybody and also themselves.”

Authorities say a search dog initially hit on something underneath the rubble, though Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said thankfully they did not encounter any injury or loss of life.

“We ultimately didn’t find anything,” Barton said. “So, after we removed the bricks, we got in, we tried it again with the camera. They let the dog back out to go back through the system on a second occasion and the dog didn’t hit on anything.”

Barton believes the scrappers were looking to take I-beams from the structure.

“Because that I-beam carries a lot of weight which would bring a decent piece of change,” Barton said. “So, it’s possibly it could’ve been somebody in there messing with the I-beams and I-beams are your support walls from supporting floors and ceilings. So if you start cutting on there, nine times out of ten, it is going to cause a collapse.”

Barton also said that no local hospital had any patients admitted for crush injuries since the incident. Therefore if anyone was in the building, they appear to have escaped any serious misfortune.

For his part, Neeley is encouraging everyone to stay out of these vacant structures.

“Do not scrap,” Neely said. “It is not a legal activity and it’s not a safe activity.”

