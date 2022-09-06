Non-profit to test Flint’s water this week

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Many Flint residents still don’t trust the water coming out of their faucets after the water crisis.

A non-profit organization will be running tests this week to get a snapshot of the state of the water.

“Our city did let us down and got us in this predicament so a lot of people, even myself, I can’t trust the water,” said Lamaash Johnson, CEO and President of Lamassah Marketing.

That lack of trust is why Johnson, a Flint business owner, said he is grateful for organizations like the National Clean Water Collective (NCWC).

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, the group will start testing water in homes and businesses.

“Because of the recent leak on Lake Huron, so just in case we wanted to check for the most volatile compounds,” said Syrah Scott, Executive Chairman of the NCWC. “So, like trihalomethane arsenic, all of those heavy compounds that might be affecting people.”

The NCWC, a New York-based non-profit, said it has been working with Flint for the past seven years providing relief to those in need.

“We provide short and long-term relief,” Scott said. “That looks like packaged water for emergency situations, but also long-term relief like pipe replacement and water filtration systems. In between, we do water testing as well so that we can understand what’s in the water.”

Testing will take place between Sept. 6 and 14, with the results being presented on Sept. 17 at the fifth annual Pen PALs Youth Environmental Justice Forum.

Johnson’s business will be one of the 100 households and businesses being tested.

“It’s good to be informed on things you’re not an expert in and we’re not an expert in water,” Johnson said. “But they talk to experts and they bring in information and things for us to actually help us gain trust in our city again.”

Anyone interested in having their business or home tested can still join the waiting list by emailing info@nationalcleanwater.org.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.