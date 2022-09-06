Police: Two teens shot in Flint by passenger in vehicle

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in Flint that injured two teens.

The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. when three teens were walking south on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street. The group was shot at by a passenger in a passing vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.

The two teens who were injured were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, Michigan State Police said. One teen is in critical condition and the other is in good condition, police said.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to call Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper Caleb Pratt at 989-280-9736. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

