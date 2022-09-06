Prescription drug, energy costs to be lowered with executive directive

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive to lower costs for Michiganders by using tax credits and other opportunities in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The IRA will lower the cost of prescription drugs, health care, and energy, as well as offer a middle-class tax credit to help Michiganders buy electric vehicles made in Michigan.

Whitmer said with the executive directive, families will be able to take full advantage of the IRA to lower their costs.

“Today, I am building on my actions to lower costs for Michiganders. The Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of prescription drugs, health care, and energy, and I am taking action today to ensure that families have the information and resources they need to fully harness its benefits,” Whitmer said. “With this action, we can help families fully harness the IRA. Michigan seniors on Medicare will have their prescription drug costs capped at $2,000 a year—no matter how many prescriptions they have—and insulin capped at $35 a month. We will also help save over 300,000 Michiganders nearly $800 a year on premiums. All families will save at least $500 a year on energy costs and middle-class Michiganders will get thousands of dollars in tax credits for buying electric vehicles made right here in Michigan. These provisions to lower costs and put money in people’s pockets are a great step forward and we will work hard to make sure Michiganders can see and feel the benefits of the IRA. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do, and it is time they got some relief. Let’s get it done.”

The executive directive includes the following provisions:

State departments and agencies must develop consumer-facing material to ensure Michiganders are aware of all opportunities to lower costs on home improvements, energy upgrades, electric vehicles and transportation, and prescription drugs and other health care costs.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) should ensure that the roughly 220,000+ eligible Michiganders have the information they need to apply for and receive tax credits available to offset the costs of health insurance purchased on the marketplace.

DHHS should continue efforts to decrease the cost of prescription drugs for Michigan Medicaid recipients, including through the negotiation of additional value-based purchasing agreements.

The Department of Environment Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) should work with other state departments to build a plan to help Michiganders utilize federal rebate programs to make energy and home improvements and lower their energy costs.

The IRA lowers prescription drug costs for seniors. Out-of-pocket costs for seniors on Medicare will be capped at $2,000 a year, saving about 1 million people about $1,000 each year, according to Whitmer.

Subsidies under the Affordable Care Act will be extended for 13 million people, saving them an average of $800 per year on premiums.

The act helps Michiganders switch to cheaper, cleaner electricity, cutting their bills by $500 a year. All homes, including those that do not switch to clean energy, will see lower prices.

