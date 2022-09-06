Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in Isabella Co. crash

ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) -The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is identifying a man who died from a cardiac episode shortly after a crash.

Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton roads on Friday, Sept. 2 about 12:37 p.m.

Investigators said a white 2010 Ford EcoSport, driven by an 80-year-old woman with an 81-year-old male passenger, was traveling east on Broadway when it approached a traffic light. Deputies said the car failed to yield the right of way to a black 2011 GMC Terrain.

The car that was struck lost control and ran off the road, hitting a garage attached to a house. Deputies said there was substantial damage to the garage and the car inside it.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

The woman and man in the EcoSport were taken to a hospital in Midland with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Once at the emergency room, the 81-year-old man, identified as Daniel Sturgeon from Howard City, had a cardiac episode and died.

The other passengers in the Terrain sustained minor injuries.

