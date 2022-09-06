Spirit announce signing of 2022 draft pick Liam Storch

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill announced Tuesday (Sept. 6) the hockey club has signed 2022 11th round pick Liam Storch to a Standard Player Agreement.

“We are thrilled to add Liam Storch to our roster today,” said Drinkill. “Storch is a player that made a huge impression on our staff at both Prospect Camp and Main Camp. He’s a dynamic forward who uses his speed and illusiveness to get to the scoring areas of the ice. We are excited to develop him and look forward to seeing

what he can add to our team.”

Storch, 16, is a Macomb, Michigan native and a graduate of the Little Caesars 15U minor hockey program. In 78 games last season for Little Caesars including regular season, playoffs, and tournaments, Storch scored 39 goals and 44 assists for 83 points.

“I am extremely excited to sign with the Saginaw Spirit,” said Storch. “Being a Little Caesars graduate and a Michigan native, it’s an honor to continue my playing career in my home state for the Saginaw Spirit. I am really looking forward to getting started this week and preparing for the season.”

The 5-foot-8, 130-pound right winger impressed at both Prospect Camp and most recently Main Camp, where Storch scored in each of the Blue – White scrimmage games.

Storch will wear number 21 for the Spirit and will join his teammates this week as they prepare for a pre-season game against the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Midland Civic Arena in Midland, Mich. Tickets are on sale now at the Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State Street) and day of game at the Midland Civic Arena. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Saginaw will play a preseason game at the Dow Event Center on Friday, September 23rd against the Flint Firebirds. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m., and tickets for that game are available at the Dow Event Center Box Office, the Saginaw Spirit Store, or online through Ticketmaster.

