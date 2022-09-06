Suspect arrested after threats against individuals at Grand Blanc HS

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect has been arrested after threats were made against individuals at Grand Blanc High School, according to Grand Blanc Community Schools.

The school district said it learned this weekend about threats that were made.

The individual who is accused of making the threatening statements is not a student and is not connected to the school, but shares a workplace with high school students, a school district spokesperson said.

Grand Blanc Township Police took one suspect into custody. Police do not believe there was a credible threat to the safety of the school or its students.

“We applaud our students for coming forward so that the situation could be thoroughly investigated,” a school district spokesperson stated. “It is extremely commendable that these high school students brought this to our attention to help ensure the safety of our school community.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

