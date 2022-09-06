Teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Shiawassee Co., Mich. (WNEM) -A teacher who pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct has been sentenced.

In January, Brian Hannon was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct after the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office investigated him.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Hannon was sentenced to a minimum of 38 months to a maximum of 15 years in prison after pleading guilty.

When Hannon was arrested earlier this year, the sheriff’s office said he was a teacher at Holt Public Elementary School and was a babysitter offering his services on Care.com.

The victim was 6 years-old and did not attend Holt Public Schools, the sheriff’s office said.

