Beautiful stretch rolls on Thursday, potentially cooler & wetter next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our Tuesday ended beautifully, and today has managed to follow that up beautifully!

Sunshine has controlled our skies through the afternoon and will continue through the rest of our daylight hours tonight, and conditions will remain pleasant right through the overnight. We won’t be slowing down with this pattern over the next few days, so if you have outdoor projects or outdoor clean up that you’ve been putting off, this is a great few days to get it done.

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures have been in the pleasant 70s this afternoon and should remain so in most areas through sunset, which is roughly 8:00 PM on the dot. After that, expect a quick fall into the 60s if your town hasn’t reached that point prior, with another night spent in the 40s and 50s for overnight lows.

Low temperatures for Wednesday night and early Thursday. (WNEM)

With cooling temperatures, clear skies, and light and variable winds, fog is definitely on the table again Thursday morning. While everyone stands a chance, the best chance will be in areas near the lakeshore, especially our counties to the west and northwest closer to Lake Michigan (relatively speaking).

Thursday & Friday

Expect a repeat performance on Thursday, with blue sky and sunshine from start to finish. Any fog that’s around on Thursday morning shouldn’t last too long and should lift out quickly.

High temperatures for Thursday, September 8th. (WNEM)

Winds will be light and variable on Thursday, so we won’t see a major warm up from a southerly wind, but we should still warm up efficiently with little humidity and light wind. Highs should be in roughly the same territory as Wednesday, with some a few degrees warmer. Most should land in the upper 70s to near 80.

High temperatures for Friday, September 9th. (WNEM)

Clear skies continue Thursday night into Friday, with another similar day to close out the workweek, although warmer as southerly to southwesterly winds develop. Expect sunny skies and highs in the lower and middle 80s Friday.

Cooler & Wetter Late Weekend & Early Next Week

While the weekend should start mostly dry on Saturday, outside of an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening, things could take a cooler and wetter turn late in the weekend and early next week.

Showers are possible on Sunday, as an area of low pressure moves back into the region. (WNEM)

A slow-moving upper-level low pressure system is expected to gradually move to the east starting around the Sunday timeframe into potentially the middle of next week. As that low spins over the region, clouds and showers could linger for a few days. Our upper-atmosphere pattern is also expected to be aligned in a way that is not conducive to eastward progress, which only reinforces the slow progression.

Showers are possible on Monday as an area of low pressure lingers over the region. (WNEM)

Although the specific time for showers will be tougher to pin down at this juncture, the primary window appears to be in the Sunday and Monday period, with showers tapering off Tuesday and Wednesday.

It’s worth noting that these patterns with the factors listed above, can be tricky when it comes to their departure from the region. Don’t be too surprised to see fluctuations in the forecast as we get closer. Any potential rainfall amounts will likely have to wait until closer to the weekend as well. Stay tuned!

